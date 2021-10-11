Foreign experts, scholars hail Xi's speech at commemorative meeting marking 1911 Revolution

Xinhua) 08:15, October 11, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Experts and scholars across the world have spoken highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's important speech at a commemorative meeting on Saturday marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 that ended the thousands-year-long absolute monarchy in the country.

The speech of Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expounded on what the past 110 years have shown to the Chinese people, and stressed on rallying the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad to work together to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, both of which are of great significance, they said.

The experts and scholars expressed the belief that under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people will follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and will make more important contributions to world peace, development and prosperity.

Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian writer and expert on Arab-China relations, said Xi's speech "is of high importance."

Socialism with Chinese characteristics "succeeded in combining the best economic practices that encourage productivity, work and economic growth with preserving social justice," and "preserved the rights of the people and their dignity in life," he said.

"It was proven with evidence that the Chinese approach in implementing socialism is successful," he said, adding that China has provided the whole world with experience in implementing socialism.

Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, said "the realities on the ground have proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics has not only led to inclusive social and economic growth ... (such as the) eradication of poverty within a very short period of time, but it has also transformed the world ... in a variety of ways."

Praising China as a leading advocate for multilateralism, Moshi said the country has boosted the development of many developing countries, including those in Africa, through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative, among others.

Stressing the importance of Xi's speech, Oleg Timofeyev, associate professor at the People's Friendship University of Russia, noted that China has turned into a prosperous country and one of the world's leading economies.

Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said 110 years after the Revolution of 1911, China has eliminated extreme poverty and achieved building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, and its effort to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process.

He said he looks forward to China's continuous promotion of regional and global stability and development, as well as common prosperity for all.

Hassan Ragab, director of the Confucius Institute at the Suez Canal University in Egypt, hailed Xi's speech as both "important" and "comprehensive."

It has shown that "China is going on the right path," Ragab said.

"Socialism with Chinese characteristics is a distinctive feature of China, because it stems from reality, and ... (is) based on sharing and bringing benefits to all people," he said.

China, led by the CPC, has successfully tackled great challenges including rural poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others, he said.

China has also made great contributions at the international level, such as helping developing countries, including Egypt, he added.

