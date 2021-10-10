China holds reception marking 110th anniversary of 1911 Revolution

Xinhua) 09:12, October 10, 2021

A reception marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 is held at the auditorium of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2021. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the event. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A reception was held in Beijing on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the event at the auditorium of the CPPCC National Committee.

Presiding over the reception, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for solidarity among every member of the Chinese nation and pulling together to build a strong modern socialist China. Enditem

