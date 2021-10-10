China holds reception marking 110th anniversary of 1911 Revolution
A reception marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 is held at the auditorium of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2021. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the event. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A reception was held in Beijing on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the event at the auditorium of the CPPCC National Committee.
Presiding over the reception, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called for solidarity among every member of the Chinese nation and pulling together to build a strong modern socialist China. Enditem
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi expounds on what past 110 years have shown to Chinese since 1911 Revolution
- 1911 Revolution leads to search for path to national rejuvenation: Xi
- 1911 Revolution commemoration to inspire national rejuvenation endeavor: Xi
- 1911 Revolution paves way for profound social changes in modern China: Xi
- Xi addresses commemorative meeting marking 1911 Revolution
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.