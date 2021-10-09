1911 Revolution commemoration to inspire national rejuvenation endeavor: Xi

Xinhua) 10:29, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that the commemoration of the Revolution of 1911 will inspire and rally the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad to work together to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)