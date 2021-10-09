Home>>
Xi attends meeting marking 1911 Revolution
(Xinhua) 10:03, October 09, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a meeting Saturday morning held to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi talks with Japanese PM over phone
- "For the Good of My People, I Will Put aside My Own Well-Being" - The People-First Philosophy of President Xi Jinping and Chinese Communists
- Xi unveils big steps to fight climate change
- Xi's quotes on internet development
- Xi to attend commemorative meeting marking 110th anniversary of 1911 Revolution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.