1911 Revolution paves way for profound social changes in modern China: Xi

Xinhua) 10:27, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that the Revolution of 1911 paved the way for the profound social changes that have taken place in modern China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

One hundred and ten years ago, Chinese revolutionaries represented by Dr. Sun Yat-sen stunned the world when they launched the Revolution of 1911. They brought down the Qing government, ended the absolute monarchy that had ruled China for thousands of years, and paved the way for the profound social changes that have taken place in modern China, Xi said.

