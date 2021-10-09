1911 Revolution leads to search for path to national rejuvenation: Xi

Xinhua) 10:39, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- With tremendous power and profound influence, the Revolution of 1911 triggered a social transformation in China and led to the search for a path to national rejuvenation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

