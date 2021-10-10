Overseas Chinese heartened by Xi's speech at commemorative meeting marking 1911 Revolution

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at a commemorative meeting on Saturday marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

Noting the speech is insightful and inspiring, overseas Chinese have vowed to emulate and carry forward Dr. Sun Yat-sen and other revolutionary pioneers' lofty spirit of working with unshakable resolve to revitalize China, saying they will unite and strive to contribute to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi's speech is encouraging, said Wang Junxiao, president of the Brazilian Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, adding that overseas Chinese had made important contributions to the cause of national liberation, and will carry forward the great spirit of the pioneers of the Revolution of 1911 and strive for the great cause of the national reunification and the early realization of the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi's speech is insightful and inspiring, said Wu Hao, president of the Federation of Overseas Chinese Youth in Russia and secretary-general and executive vice president of the Federation of Overseas Chinese.

Overseas Chinese must carry forward the lofty spirit of revolutionary pioneers like Dr. Sun Yat-sen, actively promote the great cause of the national reunification, and contribute wisdom and strength to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Wu said.

Liu Kai, president of the Promotion of China Re-Unification Society in U.K., said that the Communist Party of China has been seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, uniting and leading the Chinese people to make great achievements and the Chinese nation to stand rock-firm among nations of the world.

He urged overseas Chinese to carry forward the lofty spirit of revolutionary pioneers like Dr. Sun Yat-sen, and make contributions to realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wei Ming He, honorary president of the Committee to Promote the Reunification of China San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, said he has been greatly encouraged by Xi's speech.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common aspiration of all Chinese people at home and abroad, who, being bound in honor and sharing a common destiny, will surely uphold stronger unity, he said.

