Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks on national rejuvenation, peaceful development at 110-year revolution anniversary

Xinhua) 15:53, October 10, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a stronger sense of national confidence and concerted efforts to realize national rejuvenation and continue with stable and peaceful development.

Xi made the remarks at a high-profile meeting held here on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 that ended the thousands-year-long absolute monarchy in the country.

The following are some highlights of his address.

-- The past 110 years have shown us that to realize national rejuvenation, we need not only a stable and united domestic environment but also a peaceful and stable international environment.

-- Aggression and hegemony are not in the blood of the Chinese people. Our people hope to successfully realize national development, but they also hope to see all peoples of the world leading happy and peaceful lives.

-- On the journey ahead, China will always fly the flag of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, strive to promote the building of a human community with a shared future, and endeavor to improve the global governance system.

-- We will promote the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, work to strengthen solidarity with the peoples of all other countries, and engage in common efforts to oppose hegemony and power politics.

-- China will remain a champion of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, and we will do our very best to make even greater contributions to humanity.

-- The Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)