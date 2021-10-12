Xi's speech at general debate of 76th Session of UN General Assembly published

Xinhua) 10:57, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly has been published.

Xi delivered the speech via video on Sept. 21.

The booklet containing the speech was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)