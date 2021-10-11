Languages

Monday, October 11, 2021

Xi extends condolences to Putin over plane crash

(Xinhua) 17:13, October 11, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a plane crash in Russia. 

