Xi extends condolences to Putin over plane crash
(Xinhua) 17:13, October 11, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a plane crash in Russia.
