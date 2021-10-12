Home>>
COP15 leaders' summit kicks off
(Xinhua) 14:12, October 12, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) kicked off Tuesday afternoon, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the summit via video link.
