Chinese vice premier stresses need to promote implementable biodiversity action framework

Xinhua) 10:49, October 12, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

KUNMING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday called for efforts to promote a comprehensive, balanced, strong and implementable consensus and action framework, so as to push global biodiversity governance to a new level.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, on Monday afternoon in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Han put forward three initiatives to all participants. First, multilateralism should be upheld, and dialogue and exchange should be promoted to formulate the post-2020 action plan in a scientific, ambitious and pragmatic way.

Second, investment should be boosted and resources mobilized to provide greater support for the protection and sustainable utilization of biological diversity. Third, reform should be accelerated, and biodiversity conservation should be prioritized to intensify the protection and restoration of ecosystems, and to address global environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and food security.

Han also stressed that China will take more vigorous and concrete measures to promote biodiversity conservation in the future.

China will draw up a national biodiversity conservation strategy and action plan to promote the deep integration and coordinated development of biodiversity conservation with economic and social development, Han said.

Han also said China will continue to promote major biodiversity conservation projects and ensure that important ecosystems, biological species and genetic data are fully protected, adding that publicity and education will be strengthened to guide the general public to actively participate in biodiversity conservation.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," COP15 has gathered over 5,000 representatives from more than 140 parties and over 30 international institutions and organizations to attend the conference in person or via video link.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)