Home>>
Chinese president addresses COP15 leaders' summit
(Xinhua) 14:30, October 12, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a keynote speech Tuesday afternoon via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's speech at general debate of 76th Session of UN General Assembly published
- China hosts key biodiversity conference highlighting ecological civilization
- China determined to pursue green development and build shared future for humanity and nature
- China issues commemorative stamps for COP15
- UNDP chief lauds China's efforts in biodiversity protection, pins high hopes on COP15
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.