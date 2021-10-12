Home>>
Interior view of media center of COP15
(Xinhua) 14:59, October 12, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows the interior view of the media center of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. COP15 kicked off in Kunming on Oct. 11. (Xinhua/Wang Nan)
