China makes remarkable progress in building ecological civilization: Xi

Xinhua) 14:45, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China has made remarkable progress in building an ecological civilization, including wildlife protection, citing the adventure of the wandering elephants across southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

