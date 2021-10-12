Xi says China will continue advancing ecological progress

Xinhua) 15:13, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that China will continue to advance ecological progress.

China will unswervingly act on the new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, and build a beautiful China, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

