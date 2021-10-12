China to vigorously develop renewable energy: Xi

Xinhua) 14:48, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will vigorously develop renewable energy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

