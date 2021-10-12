Xi underlines green transition for sustainable development

October 12, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2021 shows photovoltaic panels at a fish breeding base in Helan County of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged efforts to let green transition drive people's efforts to facilitate global sustainable development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

