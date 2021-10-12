Xi calls for joint efforts for humanity's high-quality development

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on countries around the world to join hands and start a new journey of high-quality development of humanity.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

The development of ecological civilization should be taken as a guide to coordinate the relationship between human and Nature, Xi stressed, adding that human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment.

Xi urged efforts to let green transition drive people's efforts to facilitate global sustainable development, and called for stepping up green international cooperation to share the fruits of green development among all countries.

Stressing the need to better people's well-being to promote social equity and justice, Xi noted that international law should be the basis to uphold a fair and equitable international governance system.

Xi also said that the new environmental protection targets people set need to be ambitious on the one hand and pragmatic and balanced on the other.

