Xi stresses ambitious, pragmatic environmental protection targets

Xinhua) 15:27, October 12, 2021

A Przewalski's horse is seen at the Xinjiang Wild Horse Breeding and Research Center in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2020.(Photo by Zhang Hefan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the new environmental protection targets people set need to be ambitious on the one hand and pragmatic and balanced on the other.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

