Xi calls for fair, equitable int'l governance system

Xinhua) 15:32, October 12, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. COP15 kicked off in Kunming on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged to take international law as the basis to uphold a fair and equitable international governance system.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

