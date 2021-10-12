Xi stresses ecological civilization development for human-nature harmony

Xinhua) 15:37, October 12, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows the interior view of the media center of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Nan)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the development of ecological civilization should be taken as a guide to coordinate the relationship between human and Nature.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

