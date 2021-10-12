Human activities should conform with ecological limit: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

