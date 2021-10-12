Era both fraught with challenges, full of hopes: Xi

October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- In this era both fraught with challenges and full of hopes, countries need to join hands and start a new journey of high quality development for humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

