COP15: Why is it held in Yunnan Province?

Ecns.cn) 08:35, October 13, 2021

The 15th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, kicked off Monday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province is one of the biodiversity hotspots of the world. With only 4.1 percent of the country's total land area, Yunnan has all the types of ecosystems, except ocean and desert.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)