Yunnan releases sand painting video in celebration of COP15

People's Daily Online) 17:28, October 12, 2021

A sand painting video featuring Yunnan’s beautiful, abundant and wonderful national resources, diverse ethnic cultures and rich biodiversity was released on Oct. 10 in celebration of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), which is being held in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan province.

The exquisite, refreshing and smooth sand painting depicts scenes such as famous scenic sites, cultural customs, rare and endangered animals, and people from different ethnic groups in Yunnan, among others. The Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the COP15 meeting, is the last image seen in the series of sand paintings, which symbolizes a warm welcome from Kunming to guests from around the world who are participating in the meeting.

The video was produced by a volunteer service bureau under the Leading Group Office of the Yunnan Provincial Preparatory Work for COP15 and a media center under the Communist Youth League’s Yunnan branch.

