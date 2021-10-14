4th CIIE launches trial of country exhibition

Xinhua) 09:14, October 14, 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Wednesday launched the trial period of its online country exhibition, which will see different nations exhibit their cultures, characteristic industries and goods.

The expo is set to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year.

CIIE Bureau Deputy Director Liu Fuxue said the country exhibition, as an important part of the expo, has adopted technologies including 3D modeling and virtual engines to build digital exhibition halls -- a new feature at this year's expo.

Michele Cecchi, consul general of Italy in Shanghai, said that about 100 Italian companies are set to attend this year's expo. Through the online country exhibition, a real journey through the beauties of Italy will be on offer to both Chinese and overseas audiences.

The CIIE has served as a productive and positive platform to provide new opportunities for global trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, said Cecchi.

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition globally, and fruitful outcomes have resulted from the past three expos.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)