Exhibition about butterflies opens in Jerusalem
(Xinhua) 10:05, October 14, 2021
A blue morpho butterfly is seen at a zoo in Jerusalem on Oct. 12, 2021. An exhibition stepping into the world of butterflies opened this month at the zoo. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
