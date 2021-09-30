Highlights of 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition

Xinhua) 09:32, September 30, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2021 shows the lunar soil brought back by China's moon mission during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China 2021, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

