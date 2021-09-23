Home>>
Feature exhibition collections hits in the Louvre in France
(Ecns.cn) 10:39, September 23, 2021
New exhibition From Afar: Travelling Materials and Objects opens in the Louvre in Paris, Sept. 22, 2021, after the museum’s one-year closure on feature exhibitions. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang) Antiques on display include collections concerning trade and travelling. A special coverage of the ancient silk road can also be seen by visitors.
Photos
Related Stories
