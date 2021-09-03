Home>>
First day of new school year in Antibes, southern France
(Xinhua) 08:47, September 03, 2021
Students present flowers to their teacher on the first day of the new school year at Fontonne school in Antibes, southern France, on Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.