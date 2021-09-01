Home>>
Elementary and middle schools in China kick off new school year
(Xinhua) 17:00, September 01, 2021
Pupils view reading notes at an elementary school in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 1, 2021. Elementary and middle schools in China kicked off a new school year on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
