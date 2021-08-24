Primary, middle schools greet new semesters in Changchun, Jilin

Xinhua) 08:06, August 24, 2021

Primary students read in the morning session at a school in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Primary and middle schools in Changchun greeted their new semesters on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

