School-related crimes fall for 8 consecutive years

Xinhua) 15:55, March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The number of crimes related to schools and campus security in China has fallen for eight years in a row, thanks to strengthened security and law enforcement measures, the police authority said Friday.

Zhang Ming, spokesperson with the Ministry of Public Security, said at a press conference that to date, a total of 250,000 police offices and booths as well as 150,000 security posts have been set up in areas near schools nationwide.

The police and education authorities also worked together and launched a special campaign in this regard last year.

Over the last year, more than 12,700 security risks have been uncovered and rectified in routine checks by the authorities, the spokesperson said.

