China to strengthen physical, aesthetic education in schools

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have issued two sets of guidelines on strengthening and improving physical and aesthetic education in schools in the new era.

The guidelines were issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council and touched upon aspects of physical and aesthetic education in schools such as education reform, facilities and faculty, curriculum design, and institutional support.

The guidelines set goals that will see a marked improvement in physical and aesthetic education in schools by 2022, and diversified, modern, and high-quality systems of physical and aesthetic education established by 2035.

Local governments have been urged to thoroughly implement the guidelines in accordance with their actual conditions.