Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to strengthen physical, aesthetic education in schools

(Xinhua)    13:25, October 16, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have issued two sets of guidelines on strengthening and improving physical and aesthetic education in schools in the new era.

The guidelines were issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council and touched upon aspects of physical and aesthetic education in schools such as education reform, facilities and faculty, curriculum design, and institutional support.

The guidelines set goals that will see a marked improvement in physical and aesthetic education in schools by 2022, and diversified, modern, and high-quality systems of physical and aesthetic education established by 2035.

Local governments have been urged to thoroughly implement the guidelines in accordance with their actual conditions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York