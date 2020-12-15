Book on honored Chinese school principal published

A book has been published about a Chinese high school principal who was honored with the title "Role Model of the Times."

Zhang Guimei, 63, is the principal of a senior high school for girls and the president of a home for children in need in Huaping County of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

She helped establish China's first senior high school to offer free education to girls from poor families. Since it opened in 2008, more than 1,800 students graduating from the school have been enrolled into universities and colleges.

The book published by the People's Publishing House features 76 stories and 108 pictures of Zhang, her colleagues and their students.