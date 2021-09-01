Home>>
Luqu Tibetan Middle School greets new semester
(Xinhua) 08:37, September 01, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2021 shows Luqu Tibetan Middle School in Luqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located at an altitude of 3,200 meters, Luqu Tibetan Middle School is the only boarding school in Luqu County, with more than 2,500 students studying and living at the school. The students are mostly from grassland and pastoral areas. The school greeted its new semester on Monday with precautionary measures against the COVID-19. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
