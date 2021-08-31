Home>>
Stunning aerial footage of Nyang River in Tibet
(People's Daily Online) 08:34, August 31, 2021
The Nyang River in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is one of the major tributaries of the Yarlung Tsangpo River. Hailed as the "mother river" of Nyingchi people, it has a length of more than 300 kilometers and boasts more than a thousand kinds of wild animals and plants in the Nyang River Valley.
