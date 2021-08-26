A visit to the “Oriental Switzerland” in Tibet
Lulang Town, located at an elevation of 3,700 meters, is hailed as the "Oriental Switzerland" in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Being endowed with a breathtaking landscape, diverse ethnic culture and advanced infrastructure, the town has become a well-known tourist attraction along the Sichuan-Tibet highway.
The Lulang International Tourist Town entered into trial operations in 2016 after Guangdong and Tibet collaboratively dedicated themselves to the project for a period of nine years and with a total investment of over 4 billion yuan (about $618 million).
In the first half of 2021, the tourist town received more than 530,000 visitors and reaped a total revenue of over 65 million yuan (about $10.04 million) from its local tourism industry.
