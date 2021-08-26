A visit to the “Oriental Switzerland” in Tibet

People's Daily Online) 16:47, August 26, 2021

Lulang Town, located at an elevation of 3,700 meters, is hailed as the "Oriental Switzerland" in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Being endowed with a breathtaking landscape, diverse ethnic culture and advanced infrastructure, the town has become a well-known tourist attraction along the Sichuan-Tibet highway.

The Lulang International Tourist Town entered into trial operations in 2016 after Guangdong and Tibet collaboratively dedicated themselves to the project for a period of nine years and with a total investment of over 4 billion yuan (about $618 million).

In the first half of 2021, the tourist town received more than 530,000 visitors and reaped a total revenue of over 65 million yuan (about $10.04 million) from its local tourism industry.

