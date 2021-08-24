Postmen witness improving postal road network in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:01, August 24, 2021

Nyilam Tenbor, a motorbike courier from Tsawarong Township of Nyingchi City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, delivers mails for six villages.

Tsawarong Township is called "island on plateau" by Locals, as it is surrounded by high mountains.

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of traffic conditions, most villages in Tsawarong Township have access to roads.

Nyilam Tenbor delivers mails once every two days. He has to drive across four mountains to reach the six villages.

Tashi Sonam, 55, is a postal car driver in Zanda County, Tibet's Ngari Prefecture.

In the past 20 years, he has traveled between Gar and Zanda counties. He has also witnessed how road conditions have improved during the past decades.

Despite its harsh geography, Tibet has substantially improved the local postal service. The postal network has covered all towns and counties within the region.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)