Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opens in Malta

Xinhua) 09:21, August 21, 2021

A student majored in thangka painting in the Tibet Vocational Technical College works on a ceramic vase at a cultural development company in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

The exhibition, which will last until Oct. 6, give an insight into Tibetan cultures and customs, as well as the origin, evolution and techniques and the profound culture of the Thangka art.

VALLETTA, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Tibetan Thangka art exhibition, with the theme of "China's Tibet, Tashi Delek," opened in Malta on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation.

The exhibition, also accessible online, is jointly hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Cultural Department of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Around 20 Thangka artworks have been selected for the exhibition, covering different schools of Thangka art, such as the Qi Wu Gang School and the Mian Tang School.

A giant Thangka painting is displayed at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 15, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

All these artworks are rich in symbolism and characterized by strong composition, delicate details, vivid expression and dazzling colors -- a testimony to the wisdom of Tibetan people and the unique charm of Thangka, traditional Buddhist artworks painted on cotton or silk.

The exhibition will connect art lovers in China and Malta and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation, said Jinmei Wangcuo, director of the Cultural Department of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

A student practises Thangka painting skills at a school in Rangtang County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun)

The exhibition is also the first in a series of events celebrating the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, which will take place on Sept. 21, said Yang Xiaolong, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta.

The exhibition, which will last until Oct. 6, features Tibetan landscapes and travel videos, which give an insight into Tibetan cultures and customs, as well as the origin, evolution and techniques and the profound culture of the Thangka art, Yang told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Sheng Chuyi)