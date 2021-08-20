Full text of speech by Wang Yang at meeting celebrating 70th anniversary of peaceful liberation of Tibet

Xinhua) 09:13, August 20, 2021

LHASA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday held a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

The event was held in Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, delivered a speech at the event.

Wang heads a central delegation to Tibet for the celebration.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the speech.

