China holds celebration of 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation
(Xinhua) 08:39, August 20, 2021
Pigeons fly over the sky during a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2021. More than 20,000 people from various ethnic groups attended the event held in Lhasa. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
