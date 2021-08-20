Home>>
Lighting up the Roof of the World
(Xinhua) 08:33, August 20, 2021
Lhasa, capital of China's Tibet and the "City of Sunshine," used to suffer electricity shortages. Now, a unified plateau power network has lit up Tibet on its way towards high-quality development.
