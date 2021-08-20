Grand gala held in Lhasa to celebrate 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation

Xinhua) 08:45, August 20, 2021

A grand gala is held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet, in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)