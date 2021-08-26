Home>>
Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opens in Malta
(Xinhua) 10:23, August 26, 2021
A visitor enjoys the Tibetan Thangka artworks in Valletta, capital city of Malta, on Aug. 25, 2021. A Tibetan Thangka art exhibition, with the theme of "China's Tibet, Tashi Delek," opened in Malta on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.