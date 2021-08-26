Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opens in Malta

Xinhua) 10:23, August 26, 2021

A visitor enjoys the Tibetan Thangka artworks in Valletta, capital city of Malta, on Aug. 25, 2021. A Tibetan Thangka art exhibition, with the theme of "China's Tibet, Tashi Delek," opened in Malta on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

