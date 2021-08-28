Home>>
Annual horse racing event held in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 15:31, August 28, 2021
A rider competes during a horse race in Gangdan Village of Gonggar County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2021. An annual horse racing event was held here on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming harvest season. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
