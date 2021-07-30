Home>>
Horse racing event held in Litang, SW China's Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 11:23, July 30, 2021
Competitors take part in a horse race at a race course on the Maoya grasslands in Litang county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of Litang county.)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
