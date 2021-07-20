Giant panda cubs in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:32, July 20, 2021

Giant Panda "Su Shan" looks after the first cub of her newborn twins at Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 17, 2021. Two giant pandas at a base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province gave birth to two pairs of twins on Saturday. The giant pandas were both from the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve. The first cubs of the two pairs are bred by their mothers and while the second ones are being taken care of by the center workers. They were all in good condition, said Li Guo, an expert with the Shenshuping giant panda base. (China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda/Handout via Xinhua)

