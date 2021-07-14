74 arrested for cross-border online gambling in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Police in southwest China's Chengdu City said Tuesday that they have busted a cross-border online gambling case involving over 100 million yuan (about 15.46 million U.S. dollars) and arrested 74 suspects.

In February this year, Chengdu police discovered that a suspect surnamed Cao was engaged in cross-border online gambling activities by acting as an agent for overseas gambling sites and set up dens for the illegal activity in the Shuangliu and Chenghua districts of Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

Eleven of the suspects are agents of more than 20 foreign gambling apps. They solicited gamblers to use the apps through China's popular social networking apps WeChat and QQ, from which the suspects made profit.

After an investigation, over 200 police officers raided 15 dens in Chengdu on April 19, confiscating 38 computers, 276 cell phones and more than 100,000 yuan in cash.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

